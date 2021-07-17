Coroner identifies diver lost during power plant inspection

Kentucky officials on Friday identified a diver who drowned while inspecting pipes in the Ohio River at an LG&E power plant a day earlier.

Nineteen-year-old Jaxxyn Lee Wood, of Owensboro, died at 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. That's when emergency officials said they were called after Wood's onshore support lost contact with him. He had been inspecting one of the intake pipes and screens.

The accident occurred at LG&E's Mill Creek Generation Station in southwestern Louisville. That's the utility's largest coal-fired power plant, according to the company.