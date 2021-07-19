Business

Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NOVATO, Calif.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.6 million, which met Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has stayed the same over the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Sierra Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 19, 2021 8:08 AM

Business

With no summit, South Korean president to skip Olympics

July 19, 2021 7:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service