Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $128 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.

Crown shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $101.34, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.