Wintrust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $105.1 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $449 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $409 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.9 million.

Wintrust shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.99, an increase of 68% in the last 12 months.