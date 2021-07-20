Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $317.1 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

Gatx shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.