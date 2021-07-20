Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $2.97.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $7.48 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.48 billion.

Netflix shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $533.26, a climb of 6% in the last 12 months.