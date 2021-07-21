Hancock Whitney: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $342.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $328.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.6 million.

Hancock Whitney shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.82, more than doubling in the last 12 months.