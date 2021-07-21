Business

Applications for federal severe storm relief closes July 23

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky

Kentuckians who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14 have until Friday to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Applicants can receive grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and access other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

Homeowners and renters can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time.

