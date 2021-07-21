Penns Woods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 49 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Penns Woods shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.