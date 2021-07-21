Business

TriState: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

The bank, based in Pittsburgh, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for TriState Capital Bank posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.6 million.

TriState shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.64, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

