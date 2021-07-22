First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $302.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $2.13 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.

First American Financial shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.