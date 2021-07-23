NextEra Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $74 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $253 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328 million.

NextEra Energy Partners shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.