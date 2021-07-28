Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.25 cents at $6.7850 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 13.50 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 9.75 cents at $4.65 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 31.75 cents at $14.2750 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.2345 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .60 cent at $1.6177 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $1.0785 a pound.

