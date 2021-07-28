Enterprise Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $9.45 billion in the period.

Enterprise Products shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.