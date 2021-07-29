Teleflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $83.2 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $3.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $713.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $680.9 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.90 to $13.10 per share.

Teleflex shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.