Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws to a batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit. Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Curtiss, 28, is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games for Miami. The right-hander has made three starts and 35 relief appearances. He has struck out 40 and walked nine in 40 innings.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.

Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.

Olson, 22, was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ Class A affiliate in Appleton. The 2008 13th-round draft pick has struck out 79 batters over 69 innings.

Henry, 24, has batted .297 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 49 games this season while splitting time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.

The Brewers head into a weekend series at Atlanta with a seven-game lead in their division.