Square: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Square Inc. (SQ) on Sunday reported second-quarter net income of $204 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.02 billion.

Square shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 90% in the last 12 months.