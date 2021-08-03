Business
Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $165.8 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.
The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period.
Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share.
Jacobs Engineering shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57% in the last 12 months.
