Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $42.3 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $288.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.5 million.

Neurocrine shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $97.89, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.