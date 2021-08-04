Business

Radian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $155.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $337 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $291.9 million.

Radian shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.54, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

