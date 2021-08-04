Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $401 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $7.92 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Exelon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.