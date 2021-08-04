Business

CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.

CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $274.1 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

CDW shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
