Western Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $622 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $821 million, or $2.66 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $16.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.55. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.86 billion.

Western Digital shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.94, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.