Business

Alamo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SEGUIN, Texas

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.97 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $347.6 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $141.06, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:41 AM

News

Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers

August 05, 2021 3:43 AM

News

Washington farm to pay more than $2M following COVID deaths

August 05, 2021 3:43 AM

Business

Spark Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:43 AM

Business

Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 3:43 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service