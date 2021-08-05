WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Business

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $250.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

WestRock shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 67% in the last 12 months.

