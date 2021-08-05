Business

Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WAYNE, Pa.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Aclaris shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sixfold in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
