Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its second quarter.
The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.6 million.
Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.
Gogo shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
