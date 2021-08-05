Dixie Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.71. A year ago, they were trading at $1.19.