Business

Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

Aeglea shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:32 AM

Business

Tenneco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:32 AM

Business

PQ Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:32 AM

Business

BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:32 AM

Business

Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:32 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service