Business

Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $23.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $490.8 million in the period.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.39 billion to $2.42 billion.

Kontoor shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

California hydroelectric plant shut as water level drops

August 05, 2021 11:36 PM

Business

Tenneco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 11:34 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service