Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $23.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $490.8 million in the period.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.39 billion to $2.42 billion.

Kontoor shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.