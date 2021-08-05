Business

Calithera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.13. A year ago, they were trading at $5.08.

  Comments  
