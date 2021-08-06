Business

TuSimple: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The self-driving technology company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

