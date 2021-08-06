Sangamo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.7 million.

Sangamo shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.97, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.