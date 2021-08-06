Motorola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $293 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.09 to $2.14. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.09.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.88 to $8.98 per share.

Motorola shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $222.18, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.