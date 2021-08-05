Business
Natus Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Natus Medical Inc. (NTUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.
The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $116 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Natus Medical expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 32 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $117 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Natus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $468 million to $475 million.
Natus Medical shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.97, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.
