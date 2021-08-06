Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.9 million.

Eventbrite shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.73, an increase of 96% in the last 12 months.