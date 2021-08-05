Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 44 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

Zillow shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.24, a climb of 56% in the last 12 months.