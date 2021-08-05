Sierra Oncology, Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sierra Oncology, Inc (SRRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.62 per share.

Sierra Oncology, Inc shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.13, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.