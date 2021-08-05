Business

7 charged after alleged abuse at SC assisted living center

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C.

Seven people were arrested following allegations that a resident was abused at a state assisted living facility, police said Thursday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said two people were charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult following an incident that occurred May 3 at Pee Dee Regional Center, operated by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Florence County. Five others were charged with failing to report abuse, the agency said.

A statement didn't say what occurred, but the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs said none of the seven currently work at the center.

Interim Director Constance Holloway said the agency was thankful for staet investigators' "thorough review of the allegations and for their due diligence with this case.”

