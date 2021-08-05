BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its second quarter.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $107.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $420 million to $423 million.

BlackLine shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $115.97, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.