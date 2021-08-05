Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $13.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $236.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.8 million.

Funko-A expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $930 million.

Funko-A shares have increased 94% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.12, more than tripling in the last 12 months.