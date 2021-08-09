LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Rizzo tests positive, Peralta vs Cubs

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo grounds into a run scoring double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

RIZZO OUT

Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined because of COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez. Star slugger Aaron Judge was among six Yankees to test positive last month.

Rizzo is off to a fast start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, said in June he was not vaccinated. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not want to speculate on any player’s vaccination status.

“A large percentage of us obviously are, but I’m not going to get into that anymore,” Boone said Sunday.

The Yankees open a three-game series at Kansas City. Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA), who is 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA in his last nine starts, pitches the opener for New York.

SHUT 'EM DOWN

Brewers righty Freddy Peralta starts a series at Wrigley Field, trying to keep up his recent run of success for the NL Central leaders.

Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA) has permitted more than two earned runs in just one of his last 14 starts.

The All-Star is starting against the Cubs for the fifth time this season. He's 2-0 so far in those games.

QUICK DETOUR

Coming off a four-game sweep at home over Pittsburgh, Joey Votto and the Reds make a fast stop in Cleveland to make up a game rained out May 9.

Luis Castillo starts for the Reds. He is 0-2 lifetime with a 4.80 ERA against the Indians. Cincinnati has won five in a row as it begins a road trip that also includes stops in Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Sam Hentges (1-4) will start in what will amount to a bullpen game for Cleveland. The game is a makeup of a May 9 rainout.

___

