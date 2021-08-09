Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $533.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.44 to $2.54. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.56.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.05 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has risen 3% in the last 12 months.