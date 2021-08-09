Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $721.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.4 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

Energizer shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year.