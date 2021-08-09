Ebix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $15.7 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $246.3 million in the period.

Ebix shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.