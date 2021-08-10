FedNat Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Monday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.89. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.90 per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $59 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.55. A year ago, they were trading at $9.91.