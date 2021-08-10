SailPoint Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The identity governance software developer posted revenue of $102.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SailPoint Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $104 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SailPoint Technologies expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $408 million to $412 million.

SailPoint Technologies shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.53, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.