Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $16.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $524.2 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.3 billion.

Sysco expects full-year earnings to be $3.33 to $3.53 per share.

Sysco shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.