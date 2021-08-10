PDF Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

PDF Solutions shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.56, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.