Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $196.6 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

Darling shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.74, more than doubling in the last 12 months.